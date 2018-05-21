Indonesia seeks Mauritanian backing for UNSC seat

Indonesia is requesting Mauritania’s backing for its bid for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council, a senior Indonesian official said.“We want to secure Nouakchott’s support for this seat,” Hassan Wirajuda, the special envoy of Indonesian President Joko Widodo told his Mauritanian leader, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

Mr. Widodo was speaking to journalists shortly after emerging from a meeting with Ould Abdel Aziz on Monday.

He said he was also in Nouakchott to explore prospects for bilateral cooperation between his country and Mauritania.

The Indonesian envoy pointed out that trade between Nouakchott and Jakarta has undergone some evolution in recent years, but still remains “very low.”

He added that both countries have agreed during talks, to strengthen cooperation in a number of vital sectors including agriculture, livestock and mining.