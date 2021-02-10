Indoor 1500mtrs: Ethiopia’s Tsegay breaks women’s world record

Ethiopian athlete Gudaf Tsegay has set a new women’s world record for the indoor 1500 meters by finishing in 3 minutes 53.09 seconds at a meeting in Lievin, northern France.Tsegay on Tuesday broke the previous record set by her compatriot Genzebe Dibaba in Karlsruhe in 2014 by more than two seconds.

“I’m very happy to set a world indoor record. I have been training really hard and I set myself a target to break the world indoor record,” Gudaf Tsegay told the World Athletics website.

Tsegay’s record-breaking performance was book-ended by two other athletes who very nearly broke world records.

Ethiopian steeplechase specialist Getnet Wale won the men’s 3000m in 7:24.98, the second-fastest indoor performance in history, while USA’s Grant Holloway won the men’s 60m hurdles in 7.32, just 0.02 shy of the world indoor record.