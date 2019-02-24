INEC boss inaugurates collation centre for presidential poll

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has officially declared open the collation centre for the presidential election on Sunday in Abuja.Speaking at the ceremony, Yakubu spelt out the roles and conducts of the agents during the collation exercise and announcement of the result.

The INEC Chairman announced that the centre would be fully operational from 11 am on Monday, February 25 and that the final collation of results and proceedings leading to the announcement of a winner in the presidential elections would commence.

Meanwhile, Prof Yakubu had earlier urged security agencies to investigate violent incidents that occurred during the presidential and National Assembly polls on Saturday.

In his post election review of the polls on Saturday, Yakubu told the media and other stakeholders that the commission had done its analyses of the situation around the nation, with a major focus at the hitches encountered during the elections.

He said that the commission was happy that voting took place nationwide on Saturday and that the exercise was generally peaceful.

He, however, lamented the violence that took place during the polls, which led to the death of an ad-hoc staff in Port Harcourt in Rivers State and assured that the commission would furnish security agencies with comprehensive reports for their investigations.

“We condemn this attack and will forward a comprehensive report for security agencies to investigate,” the report by Nigeria’s Channels Television quoted Yakubu as saying.

On the general conduct of the elections, Yakubu said the commission met and reviewed the processes and challenges arising from the conduct of the electoral exercise and acknowledged that there were some hiccups in getting some of the ad-hoc staff and materials to the polling centres, which resulted in late commencement in certain units.

The INEC Chairman said that the INEC was aware of the violence that stifled the conduct of elections in certain areas and stated that re-conduction of the polls had been considered and that smart card readers were reconfigured to enable elections to take place in those units.