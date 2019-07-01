INEC moves to improve on elections

Published on 01.07.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has embarked on the review of the

2019 general elections to determine areas requiring improvement for better outcomes in

2023.The review will enable the Commission to determine areas requiring legislative action

before the 2023 elections.

INEC will work with the National Assembly (NASS) to get good legislative framework that

will lead to the conduct of better elections in 2023.

Mr. Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter

Education, confirmed in Kaduna on Sunday and said: “What we normally do after every

election is to start preparing for next election.’

“We have finished what we call first state level review of the 2019 election, we have also

done the review of the election with our electoral officers. This week we are going to review

the election with political parties, civil society organizations and other stakeholders,” he said.

He reported that the electoral body would move to Lagos next week to have a review with

its administrative secretaries and our Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC).

“We are going to harvest and document all these reviews, look at the recommendations that

have legislative flavour and work with the leadership of the NASS to make sure we get good

legislative framework that will lead us to conduct good election in 2023.

“The ones that need administrative review, we will do it administratively. So we are getting

ready, there is significant lessons arising from 2019 election, we are taking all this on board

by starting our own reviews,” he said.

Okoye added that the Commission was also reviewing the reports of local and international

observers on the 2019 elections.

“We are looking at those reports critically, the ones that are positive we are going to take

the positive massage along with us and consolidate on them, the negative aspect of the

reports, we are going to look at them and also harvest what we believe are harvestable.

“The purpose is improving the electoral regime and electoral framework,” the INEC

national commissioner said.