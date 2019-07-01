INEC moves to improve on elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has embarked on the review of the
2019 general elections to determine areas requiring improvement for better outcomes in
2023.The review will enable the Commission to determine areas requiring legislative action
before the 2023 elections.
INEC will work with the National Assembly (NASS) to get good legislative framework that
will lead to the conduct of better elections in 2023.
Mr. Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter
Education, confirmed in Kaduna on Sunday and said: “What we normally do after every
election is to start preparing for next election.’
“We have finished what we call first state level review of the 2019 election, we have also
done the review of the election with our electoral officers. This week we are going to review
the election with political parties, civil society organizations and other stakeholders,” he said.
He reported that the electoral body would move to Lagos next week to have a review with
its administrative secretaries and our Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC).
“We are going to harvest and document all these reviews, look at the recommendations that
have legislative flavour and work with the leadership of the NASS to make sure we get good
legislative framework that will lead us to conduct good election in 2023.
“The ones that need administrative review, we will do it administratively. So we are getting
ready, there is significant lessons arising from 2019 election, we are taking all this on board
by starting our own reviews,” he said.
Okoye added that the Commission was also reviewing the reports of local and international
observers on the 2019 elections.
“We are looking at those reports critically, the ones that are positive we are going to take
the positive massage along with us and consolidate on them, the negative aspect of the
reports, we are going to look at them and also harvest what we believe are harvestable.
“The purpose is improving the electoral regime and electoral framework,” the INEC
national commissioner said.