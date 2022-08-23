Inflation : NIS Estimates Cameroon’s Economy is Flexible

According to NIS statisticians, two factors justify this resilience: the diversity and quantity of local products on the market and the policy of stabilising prices of petroleum products at the pump thanks to subsidies. The NIS reveals that this subsidy of petroleum products had already cost FCFA 317 billion by the end of June.

It should be noted that according to the NIS , the current inflation is driven by the increase in several basic necessities. “The main determinant of this inflationary surge is the acceleration of food prices by 8.0% due mainly to the 9.8% rise in bread and cereal prices, 9.2% of meat prices, 9.1% of fish and seafood prices and 13.5% of oil and fat prices,” the document says.

Like many other analysts, the NIS points to the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine as sources of the said inflation. “The 3.6% increase in the prices of imported products over the last twelve months, as well as those of local products by 3.8%, is strongly explained by both the adverse effects of Covid-19, which has been raging since 2020, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which have contributed more to the increase in the price of cereals, oilseeds, raw materials, agricultural inputs, energy, construction materials, and maritime freight on the international market,” the Institute analyses.

Despite this resilience, the NIS warns that inflation could rise above 4% in December. “It should be noted that in the absence of the stabilisation of prices of petroleum products at the pump, inflation would already have soared,” the NIS notes.