Inside Gambia’s first int’l conference centre

Gambian president Adama Barrow on Saturday inaugurated the country’s first International Conference Centre which the Chinese ambassador described as a towering monument to a newfound friendship between Banjul and Beijing.Built by funds and expertise from China and delivered to Barrow within a 26-month time span, the magnificient edifice was concrete proof of Beijing’s unflagging interest in the development of a third world country like The Gambia, Ambassador Majan Chun told the African Press Agency shortly after its launch at a colourful ceremony close to a beachfront overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Named after Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, the country’s first post-independence leader who died last August, the $50 million infrastructure shining in the glow of Gambia’s subtropical sun is meant to host the Organisation of Islamic Conference, the Muslim world’s biggest convergence of states.

Originally scheduled for 2019, the flagship event was moved to Saudi Arabia because Banjul lacked the required infrastructure.

It will host the event in 2022 by which time other support infrastructure such as an overhead carriageway and a five-star hotel would have been completed by the Chinese to accommodate the delegates.

A beaming Chinese ambassador Chun told APA the project forms part of an extensive assistance package which President Xi Jinping vowed to provide at the behest of the new government in Banjul.

Speaking about growing Chinese involvement in Gambia’s development drive, one observer likened it to a new economic Goliath of the 21st century coming to the rescue of helpless David, thereby leaving its latest concrete footprints across Africa.

A grateful President Barrow in his speech extolled Banjul-Beijing ties which in his view are growing from strength to strength and could only benefit his country.

“The Gambia will continue to support the One-China Policy” he vowed in view of both countries’ resolve to create a global community of shared values for a common future, confident in the belief that Beijing is one of his country’s strongest partners in the world.

A conducted tour of the site offered an idea of the scope of the project which covers a game reserve of 14, 000 square metres, once known as Monkey Park.

The two-storey state-of-the-earth facility built on a land considered as part of the Tourism Development Area is fitted with a conference centre with a holding capacity of 1032 on both floors.

The building is fitted with high standard lightening systems, spring seats, toilet facilities with automated water systems and viewing screens among others.

At the ground floor, steps and elevators are on both sides of the building leading to the second floor.

A picture of the late President Jawara on the wall facing the entrance to the main hall gazes down innocently at visitors while another portrait of Gambia’s founding father adorns the walled space behind the podium and inside the main hall.

“I am now looking forward to the inauguration of the road and bridges projects in the Upper River Region” China’s main man in Banjul who could barely hide his delight told APA.

Works on several road infrastructures in the URR which were largely neglected in the past are being bankrolled by the People’s Republic of China in the form of grants to The Gambia and are nearing completion in some stages.

Meanwhile an older generation of projects dating back to the 1980s and 90s such as the Independence Stadium, pavilions at Banjul’s McCarthy Square and the Jahaly-Pachar Rice Project still bear silent testamonies to Beijing’s first 21 years of bilateral ties with The Gambia before they were severed for another 21 years under mercurial leader Yahya Jammeh.

Banjul and Beijing restored diplomatic relations in 2016 and during a visit to China President Barrow had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, that the decision by his predecessor to cut ties with the world’s second economic power for that long was a mistake of monumental proportions.