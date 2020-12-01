Interim CAF boss expected in Cameroon ahead of CHAN 2021

The interim President of the Confederation of African Football, Constant Omari is due to visit Cameroon as the country prepares to host the 2021 edition of the African Nations Championship slated for January 16.

The information filtered from the 27th session of the committee charged with the preparation of African Cup of Nations that held this Tuesday December 1 under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

Constant Omari is expected to visit Cameroon in the sidelines of the last CAF inspection visit to the country in the days ahead.

During this visit, Cameroon will put the different infrastructures due to host the competition at the disposal of the CAF.

During the session with the Prime Minister this Tuesday, it was revealed that the percentage of work done so far is satisfactory.

The competition is slated to hold from January 16 to February 24, 2020.