International Eloquence Competition: Cameroonian Laetitia Mamdjo Represents Central Africa

Twenty representatives from ten member institutions from four Central African countries (Cameroon, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Gabon) were selected for the competition termedat the regional level.

After the competition, three young students distinguished themselves. Theyled by Laëtitia Aude Mamdjo Koagne from the University of Dschang in Cameroon; Mwilambwe Obed Michaël of the Catholic University of the DRC; and finally third place Queen Flora Ndonga Louhou from Omar Bongo Universityfrom Libreville, Gabon.

Holding the first place in the regional ranking, Laëtitia Aude Mamdjo Koagne is therefore the one who will defend the colors of Central Africa, hoping to be the winner on the international level, in at least one of the categories in the running.

Organized for four years, in partnership with the AUF, the international eloquence competition is open to all students, from various sectors combined, as well as to candidates around the world.