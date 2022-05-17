Life › Life

International Eloquence Competition: Cameroonian Laetitia Mamdjo Represents Central Africa

Published on 17.05.2022

Winner of the first edition of the regional “Talents of eloquence” contest, she will represent, on May 19, 2022 in Paris, France, the Central Africa and Great Lakes region at the international eloquence competition of the University of Paris I Sorbonne.

Twenty representatives from ten member institutions from four Central African countries (Cameroon, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Gabon) were selected for the competition termed International eloquence competition at the regional level.

After the competition, three young students distinguished themselves. Theyled by Laëtitia Aude Mamdjo Koagne from the University of Dschang in Cameroon; Mwilambwe Obed Michaël of the Catholic University of the DRC; and finally third place Queen Flora Ndonga Louhou from Omar Bongo Universityfrom Libreville, Gabon.

Holding the first place in the regional ranking, Laëtitia Aude Mamdjo Koagne is therefore the one who will defend the colors of Central Africa, hoping to be the winner on the international level, in at least one of the categories in the running.

Organized for four years, in partnership with the AUF, the international eloquence competition is open to all students, from various sectors combined, as well as to candidates around the world.

