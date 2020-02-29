International football legend Djorkaeff expected in Kigali today

Youri Raffi Djorkaeff former Frech professional footballer who played as an attacking midfielder and a forward of France national team is expected in Kigali Saturday, on a four day visit aimed at exploring partnership signed between Rwandan Government and French Club Paris Saint Germain to promote local tourism.Since last December, French league champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) unveiled their new partnership with Rwanda on a a new deal worth between 8 to 10 million Euros addvertise Rwanda’s touristic potential to the millions of French supporters and millions other French speakers developed countries like in Canada.

According to the new partnership to last over the next three seasons, the Paris Saint-Germain community and the world will have a unique opportunity to experience Rwanda’s breath-taking beauty, creative culture, innovative environment, and modern and distinctive Made in

Rwanda products through unprecedented and creative communications.

With it, PSG will advertise Rwanda’s touristic potential to the millions of French supporters and millions other French speakers developed countries like in Canada. All these are potential visitors

to Rwanda.

PSG has over 75m followers on the different social media platforms, all of whom will be bombarded with Rwanda messages, it said.

In May 2018, RDB, Rwanda became English top league Arsenal’s first official sleeve partner as part of Rwanda’s drive to become a leading global tourist destination.

The three-year deal will also see ‘Visit Rwanda’ become Arsenal’s official Tourism Partner.