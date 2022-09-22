International Humanitarian Law Application In Cameroon Scrutinized 

During a seminar organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross, several legal experts discussed the management of IHL in Cameroon.

Cameroon wants to finalize its accession to several international instruments. This requires the full implementation of International humanitarian law (IHL) in the country. A real challenge to which the International Committee of the Red Cross wants to assist Cameroon. This is the whole motivation behind the organization of a seminar on September 16 in Yaounde.

The meeting focused on national respect for international humanitarian law. “The International Committee of the Red Cross seeks to ensure respect for international law as a priority, by training and sensitizing arms bearers to respect humanitarian principles,” informs the head of the Central Africa regional delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Stephane Bonamy.

The seminar made it possible to underscore the various actions of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Cameroon. There are, for example, assistance operations for vulnerable populations and their protection.

The event placed under the chairmanship of the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals, Jean De Dieu Momo also revolved around the evaluation of the structures and institutions necessary for the respect of International Humanitarian Law at the national level in respect to the Geneva Conventions.