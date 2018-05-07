Internet access in Senegal hits 9 million users

Over 9 million people have access to the internet in Senegal, accounting for 62.9 percent of the 15,726,037 population, Abdou Karim Sall, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Agency and Posts (ARTP) said Monday.”Today, 9.6 million Senegalese use the internet, of which 88.6 percent via their cell phone. This represents an internet penetration rate of 62.9 percent,” Sall said.

He was speaking at the official opening of the 5th African Internet Summit (AIS), which is being held in Dakar from April 29 to May 11, 2018.

Continuing, the ARTP Director reported 2.7 percent growth in the internet fleet, noting that the structure he heads, has done tremendous work to expand internet access.

For his part, the Prime Minister, Mahammad Boun Abdallah Dionne said that “the Senegalese government considers the digital as a catalyst of growth.”

“In our country, ICTs contributes 2 percent to GDP. But with the 2016-2025 Senegal Digital Strategy, we want to bring this share in GDP to 10 percent,” “Dionne said.

Recalling the state’s desire to achieve “digital inclusion and digitization of the economy”, the Premiers invited the three Internet Access Providers (ISPs) who recently received their licenses, to lower the cost of internet access.