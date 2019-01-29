Int’l community under fire from Juba

S/Sudan’s Minister of Information Makuei Lueth pointed out in Juba (Monday ) that the international community of undermining the country’s return to normalcy four months into the latest peace deal.The peace agreement was signed in Addis Ababa in September 2018.

“The international community is divided. Within the international community, there are people who are against the peace agreement,” Makuei said at in Juba Monday.

He said a certain part of the international community smuggled out Gen. Thomas Cirilo from the Sudanese capital Khartoum to the United States.

“Among them are those who smuggled out Thomas Cirilo from Khartoum and was taken to Addis, from Addis to Djibouti and from Djibouti to America,” he said.

“There is this group of TROIKA and the European Union; these people are not clear. They are not for peace because they said ‘you first implement this peace agreement. If you implement it well, then we will support you’. We told them that ‘if we can implement it without you, then we will not need your support again, because it is high time for us now to get your support’,” he added.