Int’l community urged to restore democracy, human rights in Cameroon

The international community has been urged to take action to restore democracy and human rights under the Rule of Law in Cameroon.

The call was made by the Parliamentarians for Global Action, PGA as they welcomed the adoption of European Parliament resolutions on Cameroon and called for the immediate release of the leader of the Cameroon Renaissnace Movement Maurice Kamto.

The PGA followed suit by calling on the « African Union, United Nations and all partners of Cameroon, including the European Union to call on the Government of Cameroon to refrain from interferring with the independence and autonomy of Judges and Prosecutors…for the purpose of eliminating political opponent of the Government and confining them in detention. »

The PGA also called on the Government of Cameroon to open sincere dialogue with the opposition as well as minority groups.

« I urge the Presidency of the Republic and all constitutional actors in the Republic of Cameroon to open a new phase of peaceful dialogue with the political opposition and minority groups with the view of bringing about democratic renewal for the benefit of all peoples, communities and individuals living in Cameroon, » the President of the PGA Margareta Cederfelt said.

« The immdeiate liberation of Prof. Maurice Kamto would be a clear demonstration that the Republic of Cameroon is ready to be a peaceful and trusted partner of the international community in the joint struggle for peace, democracy, sustainable development and human rights under the Rule of Law, » she added.