Int’l partners condemn “insightful messages” in Liberian media

The United Nations, African Union Liaison Office and the Office of the Special Representative of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia have issued a joint statement condemning the recent insightful messages in the media.The three international bodies noted with grave concern” the use of inciteful messages in the media, particularly on social media, which has intensified in recent weeks and days.

“Liberia has taken great strides in building peace and stability. It is encouraging that the Kamara Abdullah Kamara Act of Press Freedom was recently passed by the Legislature, ensuring that all Liberians are entitled to all the protection that this new law extends,” the

trio said in the statement.

They added: “It is important that all Liberians respect all the laws and exercise their rights freely, but always in a manner that carries responsibility towards other people and towards the nation.”

The United Nations, African Union Liaison Office in Liberia and the Office of the Special Representative of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia believe that it is a time all Liberians together to ensure that the hard won peace is sustained and a greater focus in placed on the development of Liberia rather than media messages that distract and promote violence.

The international organizations condemned all such media messages that threaten peace and stability of Liberia and called on all to take immediate steps to refrain from acts and utterances that are inimical to peace and stability in Liberia.

“We shall continue to closely follow the media as well as the political climate, and remain committed to supporting the people and government of Liberia in all their endeavors for a peaceful country,” the statement pointed out.