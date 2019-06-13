Int’l partners hail Liberians over “peaceful” June 7 assembly

The International Partners in Liberia have commended all stakeholders for the peaceful manner in which the June 7 protest assembly took place and recorded it as another of Liberia’s achievements in the consolidation of democracy, peace and stability.“We commend the Government of Liberia (GoL) for respecting the right to peaceful assembly, and ensuring that security was provided to all citizens. We also wish to commend the Council of Patriots (CoP) for organising the protest in an orderly and peaceful manner,” the partners said in a joint statement issued in Monrovia on Wednesday.

Partners who signed the joint statement were the African Union (AU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Norway, Sweden United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA).

The International Partners in Liberia also congratulated the people of Liberia for demonstrating their commitment to peace.

They said: “We welcome the high level of cooperation between the Government, including security agencies, and the protest organizers. We also recognise the role played by the

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observers, and the

Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) monitors.”

The international partners stressed the importance of inclusiveness, national dialogue, unity and continued respect for the rule of law to move Liberia’s development goals forward, adding: “In this regard, we welcome the statement made by President George Weah on 11 June, including his call to all concerned Liberian stakeholders for a round-table discussion on the economy, and affirm our pledge to support this initiative.”

The International Partners in Liberia pledged to continue supporting the government and people of Liberia in their efforts to consolidate peace as stated by the President on Tuesday,, Liberians must place the “country on a path of sustainable development and transformation.”