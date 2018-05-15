Invest in education, Macky Sall urges OIC members

President Macky Sall of Senegal, has called on member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to invest more in education and culture to meet the challenges of revitalizing “original Islam”.Speaking in Dakar on Tuesday, Sall said such brand of the religion can be deployed to tackle radicalism and hate.

The Senegalese leader warned that young people are the prime target of tricksters and manipulators of conscience and called on OIC member countries to support the organization’s programs in education and exchanges in the field of higher education, research and vocational training.

He was speaking at the opening of the 11th Session of the Standing Committee for Information and Cultural Affairs (COMIAC) of the OIC, of which he is the chair.

President Sall hailed the “long tradition of cooperation” between Senegal and the countries of the Maghreb, which for years, have been sending students to the Faculty of Medicine at the Cheikh Anta Diop University (UCAD) in Dakar .

He said in return, Senegal also sends students to these countries for training in other specialties.

“The quest for knowledge through education and culture as a factor in bringing peoples closer together is a long-term endeavor. This should motivate us more to persevere in the effort to achieve our common ideals,” Macky Sall said.