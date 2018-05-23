Investment expert x-rays potential of Nigerian capital market

An investment expert, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, has said that the Nigerian capital market offers strong, mid and long term economic prospects for investors.Mr. Chukwu, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Cowry Assets Management Ltd, said at the maiden National Discourse of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos that the Nigerian capital market also “offers high yield, acquisition and take over opportunities”.

He noted that availability of a number of gift edge investments with low risk and relatively good return prospects are available in the Nigerian capital market with its limitless market growth opportunities.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Portfolio Investments – Opportunities and Mounting Challenges for Nigerian Shareholders’, Chukwu warned that despite the gains in investing in the Nigerian capital market, there are obvious challenges of investing in Nigerian securities.

According to Chukwu, the Nigerian capital market faces unstable macro-economic environment, market abuses and low, but improving sanctions regime.

He also lists other challenges as slow rate of weed out of weak listed corporates, relatively weak investor protecting resources, absence of efficient commercial legal systems, lack and high cost of credits in the Nigerian economy and the absence of effective securities lending system and sensitivity to the influence of foreign portfolio investors

Chukwu noted these challenges have not sacred away foreign portfolio investors in the Nigerian capital market.

He believes that the huge returns on investment, the large size of the Nigerian economy, especially being the largest economy in Africa and the huge potential weigh in favour of the Nigerian capital market.

He advised the shareholders to embrace portfolio investment in order to reduce their risk and maximize profit and harped on the benefits of mutual funds to investors.

Earlier, in an address, the Acting Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms. Mary Uduk, Of course, urged the shareholders associations is to join hands with the SEC to ensure that the E-dividend Mandate Registration drive was achieved.

Uduk said that the Commission was committed to significantly reducing the volume of unclaimed dividends in our market.