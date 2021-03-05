International › APA

Happening now

Investment facilitation pillar of Africa free trade area – ECA

Published on 05.03.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The impending negotiations of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) must focus on investment facilitation, a senior official of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has said.Stephen Karingi of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), believes that investment facilitation is increasingly becoming an area of interest in the investment discourse in Africa.

 Speaking at a high-level virtual roundtable on investment facilitation for development, Mr. Karingi, Director of ECA’s Regional Integration and Trade Division, enumerated the benefits and challenges of international investment facilitation frameworks for the development of African economies.

 He noted that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Africa has declined in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and that investment policymakers face a huge challenge to redress this.

 “Investment facilitation will be essential to promote greater value addition and industrialisation in Africa which, as you know, is one of the fundamental pillars of AfCFTA,” he said.

 The Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Pamela Coke-Hamilton, called for a “partnership in action and a partnership for action” to address the health and economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to pool our resources and expertise to rebuild investment routes in Africa,” as the pandemic has left a devastating impact on investment, illustrated by an estimated 40 percent decline in African FDI in 2020, Coke-Hamilton said.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top