Investors like S/Africa’s “new political air”, says minister

South African Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says international investors have a more optimistic view of the country following the recent political leadership changes in December 2017.South Africa’s ruling African National Congress replaced ANC president Jacob Zuma with his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa at the party elective conference in December.

With this development, Ramaphosa is poised to succeed Zuma as the next country’s state president, and this did not go unnoticed at the current World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Davies said on Friday.

“Investors have a much more optimistic view of South Africa than last year,” he said, adding that South Africa has had a stable political transition and that there is a strong commitment to address the issue of state capture (corruption).

According to the minister, with the new political leadership the country had turned a corner and that “we are beginning to get on top of our challenges.”

This, he said, has been welcomed by investors attending Davos and that this move would ensure that the country raises its efforts to strengthen investment.

Over the years, South Africa has been trying to identify concrete investment opportunities that investors could make use of.

This lead to the establishment of the Invest South Africa’s One-Stop Shop initiative that facilitates the process of investing in the country.

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe, said the country was focused on job creation through the advancement of small, medium and micro-sized enterprises as well as on addressing infrastructure maintenance issues.

Another member of the South African WEF delegation, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel, said over the course of the meeting, investors have expressed a growing appetite to expand their operations into South Africa.

“We see it as a great base. We have $25 billion ready for infrastructure spending [and] that gives certainty to investors,” Patel said.

This year’s WEF annual meeting, which has brought together political, business and broader civil society leadership under the theme, “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World”, ends on Friday.