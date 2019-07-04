IOM confirms Nigerians among migrants killed in Libya air strike

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has confirmed that some Nigerians were among the 40 people killed in Tuesday night’s attack at the Tajoura Detention Centre in Tripoli, Libya.The IOM Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Mr. Franz Celestin, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, however, did not disclose the number of Nigerians killed in the attack.

An air strike was launched on Tuesday night on the camp holding about 600 migrants and refugees, including women and children.

Forty migrants were killed, while another 35 sustained injuries according to the Interior Ministry in Tripoli.

Celestin, who said he was appalled by the incident, called for immediate end to the detention of migrants and refugees in Libya.

“Appalled to wake up to the news of an air strike in Libya that killed at least 40 migrants, including Nigerians.

“I join the call for the immediate end to the detention of migrants and refugees,” he said.

“This latest violence also speaks to the danger both IOM and UNHCR have warned over returning migrants and refugees to Libya after their interception or rescue on the Mediterranean Sea.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the deadly airstrike on a migrant centre.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, the President described as “inhuman, wicked and callous” such an attack on “helpless and defenceless people”.

The Nigerian leader, who called for an international investigation, said those behind the death and injury of scores of migrants must be made to face justice.

Buhari noted that the unfortunate attack was a wake-up call to the warring factions in Libya and the international community to quickly restore peace and stability in the beleaguered country.

He prayed God to comfort grieving families and grant speedy healing to the injured.