IOM repatriates 130 Liberian migrants

One hundred and thirty Liberian migrants comprising 82 males,35 females and 13 children who had been stranded in Libya and other North African countries were repatriated to Liberia Thursday.The migrants got stranded in North Africa while on their way to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea. The travel back home of the “stranded Liberians” on a chartered Egyptian Airline AMC, was facilitated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) that presented an undisclosed financial package to each of the returnees to help them

move on with their lives.

Upon arrival at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County, the returnees were screened, and duly processed by officials of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) and the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS).

The migrants, most of whom expressed joy over their return, told reporters that some of them “were arbitrarily arrested, maltreated and imprisoned in North African countries including Libya, Morocco, Algeria, and Niger before IOM came to their rescue”.

“I, my pregnant wife and my son, along with several other black Africans were arrested in Algeria by security officers and they took us to the Sahara Desert where we call ‘no man’s land’, and we walked for five hours in the desert to enter Niger where they arrested us,”

said Matthew Fayiah, 39, who claimed to be a light duty mechanic but left Liberia 13 years ago in search for greener pasture in north Africa.

“Many migrants died while we were traveling through the desert because there was no water to drink and they could no longer make it,” Fayiah added.

IOM Chief of Mission in Liberia, Kabla Amihere, told reporters at RIA that the migrants contacted IOM in Niger and they were taken to a transit center where the organization fed and lodged them.

.

Mr Amihere said some of the migrants were en route to Libya to make their way to Europe by way of the Meditorenia sea.

He added that there are currently 200 other migrants in Niger who would be repatriated voluntarily, adding that over 500 others are in The Gambia and some more in Tunisia, Algeria and Libya.

“Some are even in the sub-region, and others are as far as South Korea who want to be repatriated voluntarily by IOM,” said Amihere.

IOM, the Liberia mission chief further stated, is facilitating the repatriation project sponsored by the European Union.