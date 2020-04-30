IPA to help African innovators to overcome challenges amid COVID-19 pandemic

The International Publishers Association (IPA) announced on Thursday its offering financial support for African publishing entrepreneurs to overcome the staggering impact of COVID-19 pandemic on education in 2020 and beyond.Under a four-year $800,000 fund administered by the IPA in partnership with “Dubai Cares”, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization, the grants for 2020 will be directed towards locally-owned, digital learning innovations to help African students continue their education.

This narrowed focus seeks to address the overnight predominance of homeschooling and remote learning amid the pandemic which, according to UNESCO, has forced 190 countries to close down schools and universities, affecting more than 1.5 billion school-aged children and youth, which represent around 90% of the world’s student population.

The winners will be selected by the IPA Africa Publishing Innovation Committee, comprising senior publishing leaders from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia and South Africa.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has sent young learners and parents scrambling to find workable remote learning solutions with little guidance or support. It is critical that students don’t get left behind, especially in African countries where infrastructure and technological challenges are greatest,” IPA Vice-President, Bodour Al Qasimi said in a statement on Thursday

The Committee will issue a formal call for applications on 1 June 2020. It will subject applicants to a rigorous vetting process involving a written application, in-person interviews, presentations and multiple feedback sessions.

The number of grantees and amounts awarded are at the discretion of the Committee.

JK/APA