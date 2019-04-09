Ireland gifts €750,000 to Malawi flood victims

The Irish government has allocated some €750,000 in response to the recent flooding in Malawi.Irish Ambassador to Malawi Gerry Cunningham said in a statement on Tuesday: “Our funds have provided immediate relief to many of the affected families, while the cash transfers and planting materials will support them to take advantage wherever possible of the short opportunity available through winter cropping”.

Ireland has provided K287 million to Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide, and Trocaire to provide shelter, water and sanitation, cash transfers and in particular to support health and nutrition for women and children across some of the worst affected areas in Chikwawa, Nsanje, and Zomba.

Ireland has also provided K328 million to Save the Children to support 5,500 households in Zomba to address immediate needs through cash transfers, but also to promote an early recovery wherever feasible by providing planting material for winter cropping.

Irish Aid’s country strategy focuses in particular on climate sensitive agricultural diversification, as well as building the resilience of Malawi to better plan and respond to disasters, including though the innovative use of cash transfers to protect the most vulnerable.

Ireland was already working with the Ministry of Gender providing a monthly social cash transfer and a lean season top-up to 22,500 families in Balaka and Ntcheu.

While in Neno, through Save the Children, Ireland has just provided K316 million (€386,000) to 4,000 households for cash transfers, orange flesh sweet potato vines and also for fuel efficient cook-stoves to reduce deforestation.