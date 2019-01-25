Ireland promises Liberia to make large-scale investment

Ireland has made a commitment to partner with Liberia in a number of sectors, reports said on Friday.Ireland made the commitment Friday when Liberia’s Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley met with Irish officials at the African Union and European Union first annual joint ministerial meetings in Brussels, Belgium.

The AU-EU ministerial meeting was an opportunity to take stock of the implementation of the outcome of the 5th AU-EU Summit (Abidjan, 29-30 November 2017), with a key decision to invest in youth through market-responsive education by rolling out more vocational training and other educational programs.

At the meeting, Foreign Ministers were expected to approve a Communiqué on the implementation of joint initiatives through Economic Cooperation, Resilience, Peace, Security, and Governance, Migration and Mobility, Cooperation on the global scene as well as a Post 2020 commitment, while taking account of regional specificity and ensuring congruence of a future partnership.

During his meeting with Ireland Minister of State for Diaspora and International Development, Ciaran Cannon, and Fionnuala Gilsenan, Director of Africa Unit, Foreign Minister Findley discussed

strengthening of ties and Irish interest in establishing a full Diplomatic Mission in Liberia.

According to a Foreign Ministry release issued on Thursday, Minister Cannon expressed commitment for economic partnership with Liberia in the agricultural and large scale production sectors.

Minister Cannon emphasized the need for youth empowerment through agricultural programs in the interest of both Liberia and Ireland.

In remarks, Liberia’s Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley expressed gratitude to the people of Ireland for committing to partner with the government of Liberia, especially desiring to collaborate on the agriculture front.

He assured the commitment of President George Manneh Weah in further strengthening ties with Ireland in ways that would support the country’s Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development