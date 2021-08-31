International › APA

Happening now

Ireland removes nine African countries from mandatory quarantine list

Published on 31.08.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

Namibia is one of nine African countries removed from the list of nations whose nationals are no longer required to quarantine when they arrive in the Republic of Ireland, APA learnt here on Tuesday.The Irish government said in a notice that the removal of the mandatory quarantine requirement from the nine countries means that “there are no countries from Africa on the list of designated States right now.”

“Botswana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe were removed from this list on Friday, 27 August with immediate effect,” the notice said.

Ireland requires mandatory hotel quarantine for those arriving from designated countries without proof of either full vaccination or recovery or other exemption. A negative test result alone is not sufficient. 

Passengers must quarantine in a designated hotel for 14 days.

A positive test may require a further 14-day hotel quarantine period from the date of the test or from the onset of symptoms, provided the person has been fever-free for the previous five days.

Currently only travellers from some countries in South American countries are subjected to mandatory quarantine on arrival in Ireland.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement