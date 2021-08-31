Ireland removes nine African countries from mandatory quarantine list

Namibia is one of nine African countries removed from the list of nations whose nationals are no longer required to quarantine when they arrive in the Republic of Ireland, APA learnt here on Tuesday.The Irish government said in a notice that the removal of the mandatory quarantine requirement from the nine countries means that “there are no countries from Africa on the list of designated States right now.”

“Botswana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe were removed from this list on Friday, 27 August with immediate effect,” the notice said.

Ireland requires mandatory hotel quarantine for those arriving from designated countries without proof of either full vaccination or recovery or other exemption. A negative test result alone is not sufficient.

Passengers must quarantine in a designated hotel for 14 days.

A positive test may require a further 14-day hotel quarantine period from the date of the test or from the onset of symptoms, provided the person has been fever-free for the previous five days.

Currently only travellers from some countries in South American countries are subjected to mandatory quarantine on arrival in Ireland.