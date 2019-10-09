Is Botswana athletics on the decline?

Athletics was one of the sport codes that was beginning to catch the attention of the country’s political leadership. This was because athletics was not only putting the southern African nation on the global map but bringing in medals.But it appears the future of athletics, especially runners, is facing uncertainty as prospects of earning the country some podium finishes appears to be on a downward spiral.

This became apparent when the country’s relay team was disqualified at the just-ended International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships held in Doha, Qatar last week.

The team was made up of promising athletes in Zibane Ngozi, Ditiro Nzamani, Onkabetse Nkobolo and Leungo Scotch.

Some of the country’s top athletes in Baboloki Thebe, Nigel Amos, Isaac Makwala and Karabo Sibanda as well as the ladies 4 x 400 metres team did not compete because they are nursing injuries.

Botswana was disqualified after Scotch allegedly overstepped the beginning of exchange zone when receiving the baton from Nkobolo.

The Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) has been forced to tender an apology.

BAA vice president Oabona Theetso confirmed that the country’s men 4 x 400m relay team was disqualified after it violated Section 170.19 of IAAF Competition Rules 2018-2019, which says that “for all takeovers, athletes are not permitted to begin running outside their takeover zones and shall start within the zone.”

The section further states that if an athlete does not follow this rule, his team shall be disqualified.

“We take this time to extend our deepest apologies to the nation and the athletics lovers worldwide who were rallying behind the team for this unfortunate incident,” said Oabona.

Botswana lodged an appeal against the disqualification but the jury that reviewed the video concluded that the exchange by Botswana team was illegal. The appeal was, therefore, thrown out.

“Surely 2019 shall remain a year we will all dislike to remember as Athletics Botswana faced many challenges, including missing going to World Relays, many injuries where we saw some of medals prospects such as Baboloki Thebe, Nigel Amos and the ladies 4x400m team missing out of action and now the disqualification,” said Oabona.

He added: “We humbly beseech the nation to offer emotional support to the team and avoid attacking it with any harsh words. The overstepping was just an act of pure mistake.”

BAA president Botlhale Phaphane said the association has learnt lessons from Doha, “but we have good building block to build on the journey.”

“It is another journey, we are continuing. Tokyo 2020 is coming; we already have three athletes who have qualified. We are still going to make sure that the relay teams also qualify.”

Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) sports development director Bobby Gaseitsiwe expressed concern over injuries that have been suffered by a number of athletes, rendering them unfit to compete in international races.

Gaseitsiwe said in the past, some athletes, coaches and associations disregarded medical advice in order to compete.

He said if Botswana has to “compete at an international level, this should stop.”

“The BNSC has also employed a full time physiotherapist to assist athletes,” he said.

In July this year former Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development Minister Tshekedi Khama took a decision to ensure that funding should be channelled to sporting codes that deliver positive results such as athletics.

At the time he reiterated that more funds should be channelled to sporting codes that deliver instead of only giving more money to football.

Local physical training expert Kgoboko Kgoboko said lack of proper training was to blame for some athletes nursing injuries.

He advised that sporting associations should provide technical and tactical training and reconditioning to ensure that “the body is not pushed beyond its limit.”