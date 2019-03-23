IS ‘caliphate’ totally eliminated: Syria force

Published on 23.03.2019 at 08h54 by AFP

Kurdish-led forces pronounced the death of the Islamic State group’s nearly five-year-old “caliphate” Saturday after flushing out diehard jihadists from their very last bastion in eastern Syria.

“Syrian Democratic Forces declare total elimination of so-called caliphate and 100 percent territorial defeat of ISIS,” spokesman Mustefa Bali said in a statement.

He said the SDF had taken full control of Baghouz, a small village on the Euphrates where diehard jihadists made a bloody last stand.

Fighters from the US-backed Kurdish-Arab alliance raised their yellow flag in Baghouz early Saturday to celebrate the landmark victory.