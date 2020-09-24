International › APA

Happening now

Is ECOWAS going to lift Mali sanctions?

Published on 24.09.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The ECOWAS Chief Ombudsman is in Bamako from 23 to 25 September to discuss the lifting of economic sanctions it has imposed on Mali.This may be a turning point for Mali. The country, which celebrated the 60thanniversary of its independence on Tuesday (September 22), has been hit by a series of sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) following the 18 August coup against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK). 

Since taking power, the junta organized as part of a National Council for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) has made the lifting of the embargo its workhorse. On Thursday, Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan, met with retired Colonel Bah N’daw and Colonel Assimi Goïta, respectively, who were appointed president and vice-president of the transition.

The ECOWAS has yet to formally respond to the appointment of these two political transition figures. Previously, the regional organization had demanded the appointment of two civilians as President and Prime Minister of the transition that was supposed to last 18 months under the Charter adopted after the “days of national consultation.” The position of Prime Minister is still to be filled. 

In addition, the ECOWAS envoy is interested in the fate of some leaders of the former regime, including former Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, who were arrested in the early hours of the putsch. Goodluck Jonathan will certainly plead for their release. The latter, who has been silent publicly since his arrival in the Malian capital, is expected to speak after the swearing-in ceremony of the president and vice-president of the transition to be held on Friday, September 25.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top