Is politics behind Botswana’s snubbing of Morocco’s 2026 World Cup bid?

Published on 15.06.2018 at 16h21 by APA News

Botswana Football Association (BFA) president Mclean Letshwiti sought state President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s advice before the southern African nation decided to snub Morocco’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup, APA learnt here Friday.Botswana was among countries from the continent that voted for the North America bid by Canada, Mexico and the United States, snubbing its fellow African counterpart.

BFA chief executive Mfolo Mfolo confirmed that they met President Masisi and discussed the issue of the World Cup.

He however did not give details about what BFA discussed with Masisi.

While Ghana failed to cast its vote, South Africa’s neighbours Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique and Zimbabwe joined Benin, Cape Verde, Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in favouring the North American bid over their continental allegiance.