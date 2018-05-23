ISESCO chides Senegal politician over Mecca remarks

The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) has strongly condemned remarks by former Senegalese Prime Minister Idrissa Seck over the Muslim holy site in Mecca.Seck, who heads the Rewmi party had allegedly questioned the correctness of facing the Kaaba or black stone in the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca where millions of Muslims gather every year for a pilgrimage .

ISESCO in a statement issued from its headquarters in the Moroccan city of Rabat, on Wednesday “strongly condemns the remarks by Idrissa Seck…in the sense that he had asserted he had evidence and arguments confirming that Mecca is not the exact place of the pilgrimage”.

The organization of mainly Muslim countries described Seck’s remarks as “irresponsible” and should not have been made by a former minister and presidential aspirant in a member state.

ISESCO urged Senegal to take a “firm” position against “these suspicious statements that may create a mess and may tend to contradict the constant truths prescribed by the Holy Quran and the Sunnah.”