Islamic Bank bankrolls 20 projects in Cote d’Ivoire

The Islamic Development Bank (BID) is financing 20 projects in Cote d’Ivoire, two of which are co-funded for a total amount of 789.70 billion CFA francs.The was confirmed on Monday in Abidjan by Yacouba Dagnogo, the coordinator of the project to build and equip six girls’ high schools with boarding facilities (PCELFI) in Cote d’Ivoire during a ceremony to hand over vehicles and equipment to the Inspectorate General of the Ministry of National Education and Literacy.

As at 31 May 2021, data on the IDB’s portfolios indicate that it “is financing twenty projects in Cote d’Ivoire, two of which are co-financed for a total amount of 789.70 billion CFAF with an overall disbursement rate of 32.71 percent,” Mr. Dagnogo said.

The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) is financing four projects in the country for a total amount of 27.86 billion CFAF with a general disbursement rate of 11.13 percent, he added, expressing satisfaction that “this reflects the excellence of relations between Cote d’Ivoire and these two technical and financial partners (TFP)”.

The equipment that was handed over is part of the project to build and equip six girls’ high schools with boarding facilities (PCELFI), and “will increase the mobility and efficiency of agents of the Inspectorate General,” the project coordinator said.

It will be made an “efficient and rational use” of this equipment, promised the Inspector General of National Education and Literacy, Ibrahima Kourouma, receiving the gift from the Minister of National Education and Literacy, Pr. Mariatou Kone.

The equipment includes two 4×4 vehicles, photocopiers, laptops and desktops, printers, computer licenses, antivirus software and office furniture at a total cost of 108,140,636 CFA francs.

The six girls’ schools with boarding facilities will be built in Daloa (centre-west), San-Pedro (south-west), Bondoukou (north-east), Odienne (north-west), Dimbokro (centre) and Abobo, a town located in the northern outskirts of Abidjan.