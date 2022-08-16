Islamic Solidarity Games:  Cameroon Wins 12 Medals 

Despite the defeat of the Volleyball Lions last Sunday in the final against Iran, the Cameroonian harvest is denser than in previous years.

This 5th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games is rather beneficial for Cameroon. The country represented in various sports disciplines has better performances than in previous editions. Since the beginning of the competition organized in Konya in Turkey, Cameroonian athletes have climbed the podium 11 times in several disciplines.

In the table tennis category, for example, Sarah Nana Hanffou was able to climb to third place. Same performance for Linda Angounou with a time of 57 seconds in the 400m hurdles final. Although many hoped for the top of the podium in the women’s discus throwing discipline, Nora Monie could not do better than winning bronze just like the girls in handball.

On the other hand, Eyenga Mbossi Gaëlle was not content with just the bronze medal she had obtained in the weightlifter’s 76Kg category. She was able to redouble her efforts to win the gold. A boldness that Emmanuel Esseme had to finish first in athletics in the 200m.