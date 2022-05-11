Islamic Solidarity Games: Inspection Mission Visists Cameroon

The sixth edition of the competition will take place in 2025. An inspection mission is visiting the country to ensure the qualification of the infrastructures.

Since Monday, May 09, 2022, six members of the Islamic Solidarity Games Inspection Committee have engaged a working visit to Cameroon. Their program unfolds a meeting with Cameroonian authorities but also an inspection visit to the sports, hotel and hospital infrastructures.

Under the leadership of Dr. Chingis Husuyn-Zada, second president of the Sports Federation and Islamic Solidarity, FSSI, the delegation went this morning to the Olembe sports complex then to the Ahmadou Ahidjo omnisports stadium and the Multipurpose Sports complex from Yaounde.

Wednesday will give way to a visit to hospital institutions and hotels facilitaties.

The working visit which ends on Friday also includes an encounter with members of the government and a working session with Colonel Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, President of the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon, CNOSC and Vice-President of the FSSI.

The Islamic Solidarity Games are a set of sports meetings bringing together the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.