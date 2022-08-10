Islamic Solidarity Games-Volleyball: Cameroon Wins First Match

The Volleyball Lionesses dominated their opponents from Afghanistan in their first match of the competition on August 9th.

Good start for Cameroon’s women national volleyball team. The volleyball lionesses are doing well at the Islamic Solidarity Games currently being held in Konya, Turkey. Yesterday, August 9, 2022, they won against Afghanistan.

In complete control, the ladies won 3 sets to 0 (25-16, 25-7, 25-15). It was their first outing in this competition.

However, the men’s team could not follow the example of the Lionesses. As opposed to the Moroccan national team, the Cameroonians lost 2 sets against 3 (20-25, 26-24, 25-18, 22-25, 12-15). However, they have the opportunity to catch up in their next match scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022. Cameroon will then face Azerbaijan