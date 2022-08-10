Sport › Volleyball

Happening now

Islamic Solidarity Games-Volleyball: Cameroon Wins First Match

Published on 10.08.2022 at 11h19 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The Volleyball Lionesses dominated their opponents from Afghanistan in their first match of the competition on August 9th.

Good start for Cameroon’s women national volleyball team. The volleyball lionesses are doing well at the Islamic Solidarity Games currently being held in Konya, Turkey. Yesterday, August 9, 2022, they won against Afghanistan.
In complete control, the ladies won 3 sets to 0 (25-16, 25-7, 25-15). It was their first outing in this competition.
However, the men’s team could not follow the example of the Lionesses. As opposed to the Moroccan national team, the Cameroonians lost 2 sets against 3 (20-25, 26-24, 25-18, 22-25, 12-15). However, they have the opportunity to catch up in their next match scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022. Cameroon will then face Azerbaijan

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
mm Published on 01.08.2022

Mankon Museum

The Mankon Museum is an art and cultural museum located in Mankon Bamenda. The museum was inaugurated in 2006, and is situated at the entrance…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top