Israel says Netanyahu ‘misquoted’ after Poland Holocaust protest

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office insisted Friday the Israeli leader had not implicated all Poles in the Holocaust, after Warsaw demanded clarifications on his reported comments.

“Netanyahu spoke of Poles and not the Polish people or the country of Poland,” a statement read.

“This was misquoted and misrepresented in press reports and was subsequently corrected by the journalist who issued the initial misstatement,” it said.

Earlier Friday, Poland’s deputy foreign minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told reporters they expected the Israeli side to “clearly explain” what Netanyahu had said.

“We consider the current explanations regarding this matter unclear,” he added, following talks with Israel’s ambassador who had been summoned following uproar in Poland over the Israeli media reports.

Israeli Ambassador Anna Azari had earlier denied a Jerusalem Post report quoting Netanyahu as saying that “Poles cooperated with the Germans” in the Holocaust. Haaretz newspaper later also ran the story.

The controversy threatened to undermine a summit due next week in Israel between Netanyahu and four central European counterparts.

Warsaw has long been at pains to point out that Poland, which was occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II, could not have and did not collaborate in the Holocaust although individual Poles may have done so.

“I was present during the prime minister’s briefing and he didn’t say that the Polish nation collaborated with the Nazis, he only said that no person was sued for speaking about those Poles who did cooperate with them,” Azari said in a Friday statement sent to the Polish authorities.

No official transcript of Netanyahu’s remarks was published.

Prior to Azari’s statement, Polish President Andrzej Duda had even suggested that the Visegrad Group summit of four central European EU members and Israel due there next week could be reconsidered.

A Duda spokesman later confirmed that the meeting would go ahead, adding that the controversy had resulted from “harmful media manipulation”.

Netanyahu was in Warsaw this week for a two-day summit on the Middle East co-hosted by Poland and the United States and focused on isolating Iran while building Arab-Israeli ties.

The fresh controversy in Polish-Israeli ties comes after last year’s row over a Polish law that made it illegal to accuse the Polish nation or state of complicity in Nazi German crimes.

After protests from Israel and the US, Poland amended the law to remove the possibility of fines or a prison sentence.

Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II and lost six million citizens including three million Jews.