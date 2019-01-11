Israeli Ambassador pays courtesy visit to new Cameroon Health Minister

A delegation from the Israeli Embassy to Cameroon led by the Ambassador H.E Ran Gidor recently paid a visit to the newly appointed Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie.

The Israeli Ambassador and his Deputy M. Simon Seroussi met the newly appointed Minister of Health M. Malachie Manaouda as they discussed various aspects of bilateral relationship between both countries.

Both have been active partners in the health sectors especially in the fight against cholera in Cameroon where the Israeli Embassy has been an active partner.

On September 18, 2018 the Israeli Embassy donated water filtration kits to the Ministry of Pulic Health to help fight cholera in Cameroon.

“This is extremely important for us because these kits will help the population that needs access to clean drinking water and to us this is the most important thing,” His Excellency Simon Seroussi said at handing over ceremony of the kits last year.

“Secondly, it represents the cooperation between Cameroon and Israel which has been going on for years and we wish to continue and by this gesture we want to show the people in Cameroon that we stand with them during the good and difficult moments,” the diplomat added.