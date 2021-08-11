Israeli FA Minister due in Morocco Wednesday

The Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid, will on Wednesday start a two-day visit to Morocco, the first of its kind since the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries.Accompanying the Israeli chief diplomat will be several officials representing notably the tourism, employment and health sectors.

During this visit, the Israeli minister will hold talks with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita. The meeting will be marked by the signing of three conventions to strengthen the ties between the two countries, which resumed diplomatic relations on December 10, 2020.

Thereafter, the Israeli minister will inaugurate the new liaison office of the Hebrew State in Morocco.

Besides, the agenda of the Israeli delegation includes a meeting with the Moroccan Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Aviation, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, as well as with some officials of the Ministry of Health, to discuss the pandemic and its repercussions on the various sectors.

The second day of the visit of the Israeli delegation will also be marked by a prayer in a Casablanca synagogue, as well as by a press conference which will be held in a hotel.

The visit is an opportunity to strengthen relations between the two countries. As a reminder, the Jewish community in Morocco is the largest in North Africa, with about 3,000 people and that some 700,000 Israelis of Moroccan descent, have kept very strong ties with their country of origin.