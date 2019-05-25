International › APA

Isuzu Motors to open a vehicle assembly plant in Ethiopia

Published on 25.05.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

Isuzu Motors Ltd said it has finalized preparations to open a vehicle assembly plant in Ethiopia in August 2019.Mr.  Taro Kunifusa, General Manger of the company, announced the plan on  Saturday during the talk he had with Ambassador of Ethiopia to Japan,  Kassa Tekleberhan.

A Japanese vehicle manufacturer, Isuzu Motors supplies a wide range of products to the Ethiopian market, trucks in particular.

“We  want to engage in other investment sectors to take advantage of  Ethiopia huge market potential. We have finalized preparations to open a  vehicle assembly plant in August 2019” he said.

Ambassador  Kassa assured the company of government’s commitment to provide the  support the company needed to set up an assembly plant.

The  ambassador also briefed other officials of the company about the  investment opportunities in Ethiopia, according to Ethiopian Embassy in  Tokyo.

