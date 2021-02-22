Italian ambassador to DRC killed in Goma attack

The ambassador of Italy in Kinshasa, DRC was shot dead on Monday in an armed attack targeting a World Food Program (WFP) convoy in the country’s eastern city of Goma.Ambassador Luca Attanasio “died immediately of his wounds,” a senior diplomatic source in Kinshasa told Agence France Presse (AFP). Two other people also died in the attack, Major Guillaume Djike, DRC’s Army Spokesman in the North Kivu province told AFP, without specifying the identity of the victims.