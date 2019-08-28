Italian oil giant Eni announces huge oil, gas discovery in Nigeria

The Italian oil major, Eni, has said that its Nigerian subsidiary, Agip Oil Company (NAOC) has found huge gas and oil reserves in an onshore facility in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.The statement by Eni on Tuesday said that the discovery was in the Obiafu-Obrikom fields and that the Obiafu-41 deep well had reached a total depth of 4.374m, encountering an important gas and condensate accumulation within the deltaic sequence of Oligocene age comprising more than 130m of high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing sands.

“The find amounts to about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate in the deep drilled sequences,” the statement said.

It noted that the well can deliver in excess of 100 million standard cubic feet/day of gas and 3,000 barrels/day of associated condensates, and will be immediately put on-stream to increase NAOC’s gas production.

Eni has been operating in Nigeria since 1962 and produces 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day.