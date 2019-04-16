Ivanka Trump leaves Ethiopia for Cote d’Ivoire

Published on 16.04.2019 at 23h21 by APA News

President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, has concluded her two-day Ethiopia visit and flew to Cote d’Ivoire Tuesday morning.During her stay in Ethiopia, she met with President Sahle-Work Zewde and Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Moreover, she joined David Bohigian, Acting President and CEO of Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) to launch 2X Africa at the ECA and met with African Union (AU) officials at the AU headquarters.

Ms Trump also visited a textile and handicrafts company, met humankind’s original empowered woman-Lucy, and members of the Ethiopian Women’s Coffee Association.

In Cote d’Ivoire, she will visit a cocoa farm and participate in a meeting on economic opportunities for women in West Africa.

The event is part of the World Bank’s Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, a program that Ivanka Trump pushed the bank to introduce.