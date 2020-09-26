Ivoirian leader invites political actors to embrace “democratic culture”

Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara on Friday in Zuenoula in central-western Cote d’Ivoire, called on political stakeholders in his country to embrace the democratic culture and guarantee peace and stability during the October 31 presidential election.“I appeal to the spirit of civic-mindedness and democratic culture of all political actors to guarantee peace and tranquillity for our citizens,” Ouattara told a meeting on the third day of his state visit to the Marahoué region.

Ouattara’s call comes against the backdrop of political tension in the country where the opposition has called for civil disobedience to protest against his candidacy ad the rejection of other prospective contneders in the upcoming presidential election.

The Ivorian leader called on young people, who make up more than 75 percent of the Ivorian population, to be wary about being manipulated by politicians and to think about their future instead.

“I would particularly like to invite young people to be concerned about their future and to join the initiatives developed by the government to offer them jobs. Because it is employment that will give you your dignity. You must also work for your future and not listen to the siren songs. Avoid violence, work to consolidate peace,” Ouattara advised young Ivorians, assuring them that the presidential election will be held in an atmosphere of “calm and transparency.”

Earlier, Ouattara reminded the meeting of the main activities of his government aimed at benefitting the Zuenoula locality since 2011.

He also promised to implement several other projects in the locality.

“A commitment made by Alassane Ouattara is a certainty…I will keep my commitments and I will do so in the next five years… Believe me, I’m in a hurry to start all these projects,” the Ivorian leader said.

President Alassane Ouattara on Wednesday began a four-day state visit to the Marahoué region, in the central-western part of the country, which ends in Bouaflé, the regional capital on Saturday.