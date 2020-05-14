Ivorian authorities investigate alleged kidnapping of journalist

The Ivorian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights has opened an investigation to shed light on the case of “Claude Dassé,” an Ivorian journalist allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and threatened with death last week by prison guards at the Abidjan Correction House (MACA), the country’s largest prison.“(…) The Minister of Justice and Human Rights has instructed the public prosecutor at the Yopougon Court to initiate an investigation, which is underway, to shed light on this case,” the ministry said Wednesday in a statement.

“In any case, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, the Keeper of the Seals, wishes to indicate that the conclusions of this investigation will be followed up,” the communiqué signed by Bernard Kouassi, the chief of staff of Minister Sansan Kambilé, added.

Journalist Claude Dassé said last Wednesday that he had been kidnapped, assaulted and threatened with death by MACA prison guards while he was there as part of a journalistic investigation into the prison.