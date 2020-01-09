Ivorian carrier gets new “competitiveness optimization plan”

The Ivorian government has adopted a “plan to optimize competitiveness” for Air Cote d’Ivoire, the national airline, with regard to regional economic issues, government spokesman Sidi Toure said Wednesday after a Council of Ministers held at the State House.“The Council has adopted a plan to optimize Air Cote d’Ivoire’s competitiveness, in view of economic issues,” Mr. Toure added.

The plan to optimize competitiveness aims to “support the profitability and sustainability” of the national carrier, which contributes greatly to the dynamics of local airport activity, Sidi Toure further said.

This measure comes six years after the start of its operations launched in January 2013. The state-owned airline has today become one of the benchmark airport companies in West Africa with “a market share of 52 percent and an annual turnover of 90 billion CFA francs.”

With this “exceptional performance”, Air Cote d’Ivoire today stands out as a benchmark in the sub-region. For the Ivorian government, the specific interest of this plan is to really contribute to strengthening the dynamism of the company.

The Sate of Cote d’Ivoire also wants to “strengthen” the regional influence of this airline as an “instrument of national pride (which) exceeds all expectations,” and boost its operational capabilities.

The company reached an average traffic of “around 850,000 passengers” in 2019, a stable performance like in 2018; and this, “for three years in a row”, representing “around 40 percent of overall traffic of Aeria (Abidjan Airport).”

Out of a for a total traffic of 2.26 million passengers recorded in 2019 by the international airport Felix Houphouet-Boigny of Abidjan, Air Cote d’Ivoire accounts for around 850,000 passengers.