Ivorian citizen movement provides assistance to Covid-19 patients

Ivory Coast’s citizens’ movement called Banque d’Amour et de Solidarité Efficace (BASE) is committed to the fight against Covid-19 by providing assistance to people vulnerable to this disease.“BASE is resolutely committed to the fight against Covid-19 through direct and sustainable actions. It is leading a particular fight in favour of people made more vulnerable by “some diseases” such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases …” the movement said in a note copied to APA on Monday.

BASE, an organization initiated by the Advisor to the President of the Republic in charge of Gender, Euphrasie Kouassi-Yao, has provided emergency financial assistance to a family in extreme distress because it is suffering the main and collateral effects of Covid-19 with the death of three of its members as a result of this disease.

BASE is a citizen and social movement, created on April 23 under the aegis of the UNESCO Chair Water, Women and Decision-Making Power (CUEFPOD).