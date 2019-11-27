Ivorian Cotton-Cashew Board Chair sets goals

Hyacinthe Alain Blidia Ouattara, the new Chairman of the Ivorian Cotton-Cashew Board, who was elected on November 19, 2019, has vowed to “keep up the pace” in line with the quantum leap made in these two sectors and “go further.”“The sector is doing very well, we want to keep up the pace, if not move forward,” he told reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the International Agriculture and Animal Resources Exhibition (SARA 2019).

In this mission “we will work as a team (because) it involves the Board of Directors and the Directorate General,” Mr. Ouattara said, urging Board members to “join” efforts to achieve the set objectives.

On October 2, 2019, the head of state appointed Mr. Hyacinthe Ouattara as “Representative of the Presidency in the Council.” After this first step, the 12-member Board elected the Board Chairman on November 19, 2019.

Mr. Ouattara will work with the Director General, Adama Coulibaly, who, in a brief review of the two sectors, hailed the fact that in 2011, cotton estimated at some 120,000 tonnes, reached 468,000 tonnes in 2019, while cashew rose from 480,000 tonnes to more than 700,000 tonnes in 2019.

The new chairman of the Ivorian Cotton-Cashew Board, the regulatory body of these two sectors succeeds Mamadou Bamba, who has completed his two three-year terms.