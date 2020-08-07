Ivorian electoral roll’s final scrutiny deferred to August 11

The closure of public scrutiny of the Ivorian provisional electoral list for 2020 originally scheduled for Friday has been deferred to Tuesday, August 11.The postponement takes into account the two days off dedicated to the celebration of Independence Day, APA can report quoting the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI), the poll supervising body in Cote d’Ivoire.

“At the request of certain partners, in particular political parties, the end of the period for filing complaints (on the electoral list) initially scheduled for August 7 is now set for Tuesday August 11, 2020 to take into account two non-working days dedicated to the commemoration of the national holiday ”, CEI said in a statement.

“The CEI relies on civic-mindedness and the responsibility of all for the smooth running of the discussions, an essential guarantee for the reliability of the electoral list,” the statement says.

The 2020 provisional electoral list (correction, delisting or registration) was opened for scrutiny last Wednesday.

At the end of the electoral census in Cote d’Ivoire, the provisional electoral list for 2020 entered 7,500,035 prospective voters ahead of the next elections, including the presidential poll which takes place on October 31st this year.