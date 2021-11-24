Ivorian FA keeps coach Beaumelle despite W/Cup qualifiers debacle

The president of the Normalization Committee of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF), Ms. Dao Gabala, on Tuesday, announced that the Elephants’ coach, Patrice Beaumelle, would retain his post despite the national team’s elimination for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.“Patrice Beaumelle continues” with the senior Elephants, because “there is still a month to go before the AfCON” and his presence would allow to prepare for the AfCON 2023, to be held in Cote d’Ivoire, Ms. Dao Gabala told a press conference in Abidjan.

Patrice Beaumelle was appointed on March 4, 2020 as coach of the Ivorian national football squad. The French technician, a former assistant of Herve Renard, replaced Ibrahim Kamara of Cote d’Ivoire in this position.

AP/ls/fss/APA