Ivorian fire brigade reports 105 deaths in March 2020

March 2020 ended with 2468 interventions by Cote d’Ivoire’s firefighters who rescued 2824 victims but recorded 105 deaths.This was revealed on Friday by the Groupement des sapeurs-pompiers militaires (GSPM) in a summary note of their monthly activities throughout the country.

“Overall, 2468 interventions were made, 2824 victims were treated and 105 deaths were recorded…. The main causes of the interventions are traffic accidents which alone constitute 49.35 percent, followed by transporting patients with 14.30 percent and fires with about 9.12 percent,” the brigade indicated.

The GSPM pointed out that compared to March 2019 when 1916 interventions were made, an increase of 22.37 percent has been witnessed this year.

February 2020 ended in Cote d’Ivoire with 2122 GSPM interventions during which 2640 victims were treated and 93 deaths were recorded.

In 2019, traffic accidents claimed 24,907 victims, including 537 deaths in Cote d’Ivoire.